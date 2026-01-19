🇿🇲 READER OPINION | Miles Sampa’s Apology is Not a Slip, It’s a Pattern



The apology by Miles Sampa to the Electoral Commission of Zambia over his false claim that a “fake polling station” had been mounted along Lilayi Road during the Chawama parliamentary by-election should not be treated as a minor lapse. It must be understood for what it truly represents: a continuation of deliberate political misinformation.





Mr Sampa did not make a single inaccurate statement. He published a series of false claims on social media. These claims were amplified by his supporters within the Patriotic Front ecosystem, creating confusion and undermining confidence in the electoral process. The eventual apology does not erase the damage caused. It only confirms that the allegation was knowingly false.





This episode did not occur in isolation. It fits into a broader and recurring pattern of misinformation associated with PF political messaging. Between November and December, PF-aligned voices aggressively circulated claims that President Hakainde Hichilema had suffered a stroke and was hospitalised in South Africa. No evidence was provided. When the President appeared publicly at a rally in Choma on January 5, that narrative collapsed.





The propaganda did not stop. It simply shifted. Attention moved to the Tonga language used at the rally, with renewed attempts to inflame ethnic sentiment. Days later, on January 15, fresh claims of election rigging were introduced. More recently, new rumours have surfaced alleging that the President is sick again or engaging in ritual practices at his farm in Choma. These claims follow the same script. No proof. High circulation. Maximum confusion





This is not political criticism. It is organised misinformation. It erodes public trust in institutions, fuels tension, and distorts democratic engagement. Left unchecked, it normalises lying as a political tool and rewards those who manufacture outrage for attention or influence.





The State cannot afford to treat this lightly. Freedom of expression does not include the right to deliberately mislead the public on matters of national security, public health, or electoral integrity. The government has both the legal authority and institutional capacity to respond. That response must be firm, lawful, and consistent.





Miles Sampa’s case presents an opportunity. His false claims were clear. The apology was public. The harm was measurable. Accountability must follow. Not to silence opposition, but to signal that deliberate misinformation carries consequences.





Democracy depends on contestation grounded in truth. Political competition built on lies weakens the Republic. Zambia deserves better standards from those who seek public office and public influence.





⬆️ Submission By: Mwasha Chilopa —Concerned Citizen



🔖 Editor’s Note: This article is part of our Reader Opinion series. The People’s Brief publishes diverse views to encourage informed public debate and accountability. Have a view to share? Send opinion articles to editor.peoplesbrief@gmail.com.



