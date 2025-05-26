Miley Cyrus reveals vocal cord disorder

American pop star Miley Cyrus has revealed she’s living with Reinke’s edema, a noncancerous vocal cord condition that causes swelling and can affect the voice.

Speaking in an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Miley said the disorder is often linked to vocal strain and long-term smoking, but in her case, it’s mostly genetic. She admitted that early habits like drinking and smoking after performances didn’t help, but emphasized her condition wasn’t caused by them.

“I have this large polyp on my cords, and I’m not willing to sever it ever,” she said, noting the risk of losing her unique voice if she undergoes surgery.

Reinke’s edema typically affects those who overuse their voice or smoke over time. Despite her diagnosis, Miley says her voice has always sounded the way it does, calling it a part of her anatomy.