MILINGO’S $24M FORFEITURE PROVES GRAND CORRUPTION IN PF

By Isaac Zulu in Kapiri Mposhi

KAPIRI Mposhi UPND chairman for administration Eugene Kamungoma has said that the forfeiture of $24 million from former Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) liquidator Milingo Lungu is testament that there wasgrand corruption in the Patriotic Front.

Last week, Milingo surrendered $24 million to the Drug Enforcement Commission as a bargain plea fro him not to be prosecuted.

The Commission also seized various properties from former president Edgar Lungu’s daughters Tasila and Chiyeso.

Commenting on the turn of events, Kamungoma said the amounts of money and property being recovered by law enforcement agencies proves that “the vice was deep rooted in the previous administration”.

“Just take a deep breath and look at the figures involved and the properties that are being forfeited to the State. There are huge sums of money. The other one said she was given $14 million to a farm in Eastern Province, the other one said $93 million and the other person said he was given $12 million by the father and a number of vehicles, which he decided to hide,” Kamungoma explained. “And now the big one; Milingo Lungu forfeiting $24 million, eesh…! This is tantamount to raping the national treasury. This is also testament that there was grand corruption in the Patriotic Front government.”

He said plunder of national resources was a norm in the previous administration, hence the reason it delivered a collapsed health system.

“Imagine how many maternity wings could have been constructed from those huge sums of money? Those huge sums of money could have been spent on the procurement of drugs and medical supplies so that health facilities are well stocked with medicines. And we would not have been hearing about shortage of drugs in health facilities,” Kamungoma said. ‘’But they were engaging in plunder of national resources, and that’s the more reason why the Patriotic Front delivered a collapsed health system to the Zambian people. That money would have gone a long way in constructing classroom blocks in rural communities. If those associated to the former president can amass such wealth, how much has the grandmaster acquired? I leave it to Zambians.”

And Kamungoma said the construction of flushable toilets in Kwacha Constituency in Kitwe on the Copperbelt is a progressive move.

He said by facilitating for the construction of 1,650 flushable toilets in Kwacha Constituency, President Hakainde Hichilema has restored the dignity of people in the area who have been using pit latrines from the time Kwacha was gazetted as a residential area.

“The true measure of any society can be seen on how it treats the most vulnerable in communities, the underprivileged. Ba Kateka (Mr President) we thank you for giving this gift of 1,650 flushable toilets to the people of Kwacha Constituency. We appreciate your good works and vision for this country. Ba Kateka you have given back some dignity to the people of Kwacha,” said Kamungoma. “Water, sanitation and hygiene are crucial for human life and well-being. Therefore, these measures by President Hakainde Hichilema will go a long way in stopping the outbreak of communicable diseases such as cholera and other diarrheal diseases.”

THE MAST