The government in Myanmar says that all young men and women must join the military, because the country is having a lot of problems.

The military took control from the regular government in a coup in February 2021.

However, in the past few months, it has lost in many fights against ethnic groups and people fighting against the government takeover.

The new rule says that men between 18 and 35, and women between 18 and 27, must serve in the military for at least two years.

No more information has been shared. However, the junta said in a statement that its defense ministry will “publish the required rules, procedures, announcements, orders, notifications and instructions”.

The military has lost many battles in the past few months, and it has been embarrassing.

Last year, three rebel groups in Shan State, along with other armed groups, took control of border crossings and roads used for trade with China.

The Arakan Army (AA) took control of Paletwa in Chin State last month, including the last military post at Meewa hilltop base.

Myanmar’s president, Myint Swe, who is a former general, has said that the country could split up if the government doesn’t stop the fighting.

A law that requires people to join the military was made in Myanmar in 2010, but it hasn’t been used yet.

During a state of emergency, the rules about how long someone has to work can be made longer, up to five years. People who don’t show up for jury duty can be sent to jail for the same amount of time.

In 2021, the country’s leaders said there was a big problem and they need more time to solve it. They decided to keep the special rules for another six months.

Myanmar was ruled by harsh military leaders for almost 50 years before they started moving towards democracy in 2011.

On February 1, 2021, the army said it had taken over the country.

Problems and fighting have hurt the country for a long time. More than one million people had to leave their homes, and thousands have died.

The army has not done well in recent battles against ethnic armed groups, and some of its supporters are worried and unhappy about it.