MILLION-DOLLAR WEDDING! TAGWIREI FAMILY ‘SPLASHES’ OVER US$19 MILLION ON NEWLYWEDS



Zimbabwe’s wealthy elite are at the centre of fresh buzz after reports claimed businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei and his wife Amai Sandra showered their newlywed children with extravagant gifts worth millions of US dollars.





Taonanyasha John Tagwirei and Poneso Tinomuda Janda allegedly walked away from their glamorous wedding celebration with cash, luxury assets and high-value property that stunned guests.





Among the headline gifts was a reported US$2.5 million cash package from Dr. Tagwirei and his wife, along with 33 hectares of prime Umwinsidale land believed to be worth an astonishing US$15 million.





Businessman Wicknell Chivayo reportedly contributed US$250,000 in cash and a luxury designer handbag, while gold tycoon Scott Sakupwanya allegedly gifted US$500,000.





Other reported contributions included US$275,000 from Obey Chimuka and his wife, US$100,000 from G6, and 25 pregnant pedigree Beefmaster heifers plus US$250,000 from George Guvamatanga and his wife.



Award-winning gospel musician Everton Mlalazi also reportedly added US$150,000 to the lavish celebration.