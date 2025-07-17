MILUPI CONFIDENT PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S GROWING POPULARITY WILL HELP UPND MPS RETAIN SEATS





By Chamuka Shalubala



UPND Alliance Chairperson Charles Milupi is confident that President Hakainde Hichilema’s popularity will help UPND Members of Parliament retain their seats in the 2026 general elections.





In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Milupi attributes the President’s increased popularity to his governance style, despite facing numerous challenges since taking office.





He believes that President Hichilema’s leadership has earned him more popularity than in 2021, creating a “pull factor” that will likely lead to UPND MPs retaining their seats.





Mr. Milupi has however acknowledged that some MPs might not be able to retain their seats due to various reasons, but that the party will accept the outcome.





He indicates that the party will consider various factors during the adoption process for the UPND ticket in next year’s elections.



PHOENIX NEWS