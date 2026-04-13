MILUPI RALLIES UPND FOR LANDSLIDE WIN, TARGETS 80% TO AVOID PRESIDENTIAL RERUN.

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By Favourite K. Chisi

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‎United Party for National Development (UPND) Alliance Chairperson Charles Milupi has urged party members and Zambians at large to deliver a decisive electoral victory in the upcoming general elections to avoid the possibility of a presidential rerun.



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‎Speaking at the UPND Secretariat in Lusaka during the filing of presidential nominations by Hakainde Hichilema who went unopposed Mr. Milupi says the alliance must secure more than the constitutional requirement of 50 percent plus one vote.



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‎He has expressed confidence that the UPND Alliance can achieve a significantly larger mandate, projecting a target range of between 60 and 80 percent of the total vote.



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‎Mr. Milupi, who also serves as President of the Alliance for Democracy and Development (ADD) and Minister of Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development congratulated President Hichilema for emerging as the sole candidate, stating that this reflects the alliance’s commitment to maintaining unity around the presidency.



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‎He has reiterated that President Hichilema is not only the UPND candidate but the adopted candidate for the entire alliance.

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‎Mr. Milupi has observed that the alliance secured victory by over one million votes despite facing several campaign challenges, including restrictions in certain areas but has however, challenged members to widen that margin in the forthcoming elections, projecting a possible lead of up to four or five million votes.



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‎He has called on all members to actively participate in the campaign process, emphasizing that every individual must take responsibility for mobilizing voters to ensure maximum turnout.



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‎Mr. Milupi has further explained that a stronger mandate would enable President Hichilema to immediately focus on governance and economic development after inauguration, without delays associated with a rerun.



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‎He has also appealed for unity within the party and across alliance partners, particularly following internal party elections, urging those who did not secure positions to remain committed to the broader objective.

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‎Mr. Milupi has maintained that unity will be critical in returning the alliance to State House and advancing the country’s development agenda, adding that the government has already made progress in fulfilling its promises and liberalizing the political space.

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‎He has noted that young people, in particular, have begun to recognize the administration’s efforts, reinforcing the need for a renewed and stronger mandate in the 2026 general elections.