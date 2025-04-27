MILUPI SAYS OPPOSITION ALLIANCES ‘A MIXTURE OF TOXIC INDIVIDUALS’



Alliance for Democracy and Development (ADD) president Charles Milupi says opposition alliances are a mixture of toxic individuals with nothing to offer to Zambians.



Mr. Milupi, who is also Minister of Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development, said in an interview yesterday that opposition alliances lack credibility and a vision for the country.



He said it is clear that the alliances are only driven by a desire to get into power and not to serve the people of Zambia.



“They are a mixture of toxic individuals with nothing in common apart from wanting to get into State House. I don’t think it is a good recipe for leadership,” Mr. Milupi said.



ZDM