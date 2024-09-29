MINING ,A NEW ERA OF GROWTH IN ZAMBIA UNDER PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S LEADERSHIP



Zambia’s mining sector is experiencing a transformative resurgence, driven by strategic initiatives and bold leadership from President Hakainde Hichilema’s administration.



This new era of growth is not just revitalizing the industry but also reaffirming the government’s commitment to economic development and job creation.



With the revival of dormant mines and the launch of new projects, the nation is poised to regain its status as a global mining powerhouse.



One of the most significant achievements of President Hichilema’s government is the revival of the Luanshya Mine, which had been dormant for 23 years.



The administration’s proactive approach in facilitating dewatering efforts is set to create around 3,000 jobs, breathing new life into the local community and boosting the region’s economy.



This is a clear demonstration of the President’s commitment to ensuring that Zambians benefit from the country’s natural resources.



The resumption of operations at the Lubamba and Kalengwa Mines, with investments of $300 million and $200 million respectively, also reflects the confidence investors have in the stability and vision of the Hichilema administration.



These projects will generate significant employment and economic activity, showcasing the government’s success in creating an enabling environment for business and investment.



Under President Hichilema’s leadership, the government has not only focused on reviving existing mines but has also encouraged the development of new mining ventures.



The launch of a new mine in Mumbwa, set to create 2,500 jobs, is a testament to this forward-thinking approach.



It is this visionary leadership that is driving Zambia towards sustainable economic growth and development.



Moreover, the Mingomba Mine project, which is expected to attract over $2 billion in investment, highlights the growing international confidence in Zambia’s mining sector under the current administration.



This unprecedented investment will significantly boost the nation’s copper production and further strengthen its position in the global market.



The project is a direct result of the President’s efforts to attract foreign investment and his unwavering commitment to transforming the mining sector.



With exploration activities intensifying across the country, the government is well on track to achieve President Hichilema’s ambitious target of producing 3 million metric tonnes of copper annually.



This bold vision, coupled with decisive action and sound policies, is positioning Zambia for a prosperous future.



The President’s leadership is not only reviving the mining sector but is also laying the foundation for long-term economic stability and growth.



