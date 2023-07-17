MINING MUST TAKE PLACE BUT NOT AT THE EXPENSE OF THE PEOPLE – HON. NZOVU

Sinazongwe, Monday, 17th July, 2023

Minister of Green Economy and Environment Hon. Eng. Collins Nzovu MP says Government has no intentions of closing mining companies but wants them to comply with the laws of the country.

The Honourable Minister, his Permanent Secretary Dr Douty Chibamba and officals from the Zambia Environmental Management Agency (ZEMA) were in Sinazongwe District, Southern Province over the weekend to inspect mining companies in the area following complaints of pollution, cracks due to blasting, water contamination and for operating without approval among others.

Hon. Nzovu and the team visited Collum Coal Mine, Maamba Collieries Coal Mine, Seizic Mining Limited and African Power Coal.

During the inspections, some companies were found to be compliant to environmental and safety requirements while some were found to be non-compliant.

He noted with concern the unsafe mining methods (lack of benching), poor management of waste water (such as waste water being discharged in streams)and lack of dust suppression mechanisms. He also noted that some mining companies have not fully compensated the people living in the licensed areas and urged them to compensate them.

Hon. Nzovu noted the air and water pollution saying the treatment of waste water in mining companies is very important as people and animals depend on this same water for their livelihood.

He said there is need for mining companies and other companies that intend to invest in the country to go to ZEMA, get the Environmental Management Act and other environmental orders.

Hon. Nzovu said the Government is interested in expansion of the mining sector but not at the expense of human health and the environment.

He also emphasized on mining companies undertaking Social Corporate Responsibility in the areas where they were operating.

He urged those that were found compliant to continue to maintain the standards and for those found non compliant, to immediately work on the non-compliances.

Senior Headman Siamududule from Mweemba Chiefdom complained about the dust and the contaminated water which has a huge effect on the school going children.

The Traditional Leader urged the mining companies to drill boreholes so that the people and animals stop drinking the contaminated water.

The Honourable Minister also visited the resettlement village for Maamba Collieries Limited which was necessited by the construction of a water treatment plant for the Thermal Power Plant. Maamba Collieries Limited resettled about 60 families in the process.

ZEMA Acting Director Operations Christopher Kanema indicated that they will continue to monitor the compliance of all mining companies and directed all mining companies in Sinazongwe District to comply immediately with the requirements of the Environmental Management Act and conditions of approval.

The mining companies promised to ensure safety of the mines and the surrounding communities and pledged to ensure environmental protection.

MGEE Communications Unit