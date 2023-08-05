MINING SECTOR HAS SUFFERED HUGE SETBACK

By Correspondent

THE mining sector in Zambia has suffered a huge setback thereby affecting the growth of the economy, observes Zambians for Unity Peace and Development (ZUPD) president Ronnie Jere.

Jere is of the view that this is one sector that needs serious attention because of its importance to economic development of the country.

He says it’s high time the government showed seriousness in resolving issues at the two strategic mining assets on the Copperbelt.

“When we speak about these issues, we know what we are talking about. We have been to the Copperbelt to see how things are panning out, it’s a sorry site. People are suffering! Why? Because two strategic assets in the name of Konkola Copper Mine and Mopani Copper Mine are not performing and producing as expected. Is it too much to ask that the issues at these mining firms are resolved quickly?” he questioned.

“It is not a secret that Zambia has solely depended on mining for the growth of economy. Why should we neglect it at this point when we have so many challenges as a country and we know this sector can help us resolve some of those challenges? Let the government show commitment to this matter by announcing the way forward regarding the mining industry.”

He wondered if the government is not alive to the fact that the people needs these two firms to be up and running efficiently.

“Sometimes we wonder as to whether the government is not aware of what is on the ground. People have voiced out on the need to revamp this sector but it seems it falls on deaf ears. We appeal once again to President Hakainde Hichilema to ensure that he puts this matter as a priority. People are agitated, they want results and not promisary notes.”

He said the Head of State should take it personal and ensure that challenges at the two mining firms are resolved quickly for the betterment of the country’s economy.

He said this is why his organization and other stakeholders with an interest in revamping the mining sector will be petitioning the President on August 12, 2023.

“As you maybe aware, following the failure by Hon Kabuswe to give guidance on KCM and Mopani mines, we intend to engage our Republican President Hakainde Hichilema on the 12th August, 2023. We will conduct a protest on the 12th of August by matching to State House and of course this will be a peaceful protest,” he concluded.