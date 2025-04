MINISTER ARRESTED IN NAMIBIA



Minister of Agriculture in Namibia Mac Hengari is being held at the Windhoek correctional facility.



The minister will possibly face serveral charges, amonst them rape, gender-based violence, and illegal abortion.



Hengari was nominated as a specially elected member of parliament and later appointed Minister by the new President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah last month.



Source: NBC News