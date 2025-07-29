MINISTER ELVIS NKANDU JOINS MFUWE CAMPAIGN TO RALLY SUPPORT FOR UPND CANDIDATE MUFUNELO MALAMA.





Lavushimanda-Minister of Youth, Sport and Arts, Elvis Nkandu MP, has joined the campaign trail in Mfuwe Constituency to rally support for United Party for National Development (UPND) candidate Mufunelo Malama in the upcoming parliamentary by-election set for August 7, 2025.





Minister Nkandu’s presence brought renewed energy to the campaign as he engaged directly with locals at Mununga quarry.





His call was clear and bold vote for the UPND for guaranteed development and transformation in the area.





The nickname “Akatuntulu” befits him well, reflecting his energetic and tireless campaign spirit.





In Chikanda ward, Nkandu visited Mpofu, Lukulu, Chito, and Kapwanya communities where he emphasized the critical role of the by-election in shaping Mfuwe’s future.





He urged residents to vote wisely by choosing Mufunelo Malama for real and tangible socio-economic change.





The people welcomed his message with warmth and optimism, showing strong support for the UPND candidate.



(C)UPND MEDIA TEAM