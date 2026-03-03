MINISTER JACK MWIIMBU DENIES FALSE ONLINE CLAIMS OF ILLNESS AND DEATH



The Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security, Jack Mwiimbu has dismissed a series of false reports circulating online that alleged him, President Hakainde Hichilema and Minister of Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development, Hon. Charles Milupi were critically ill or deceased.





Mr. Mwiimbu clarified that he is alive and well, stating that claims of his admission to an ICU and a plane crash involving him and police officers are entirely false.





Mr. Mwiimbu highlighted that these reports are malicious and intended to distract government officials from performing their duties for the people of Zambia.





He warned that the long arm of the law will pursue and hold accountable those responsible for spreading such false information





The Minister urged members of the public to rely on verified government communications and refrain from sharing unverified reports that could cause unnecessary panic.



By John Shikabe