MINISTER MUSONDA URGES CALM AND SUPPORT FOR FAMILY AT BURIAL OF UPND’S ANTHONY MWAPE





Kawambwa, Zambia – Luapula Province Minister and Kawambwa Central Member of Parliament Nason Musonda has urged mourners to remain calm and stand with the widow and children following the death of Kala Ward Coordinator, Mr. Anthony Mwape.





Speaking during the burial program, Mr. Musonda encouraged the family, friends, and party members to unite in offering emotional and practical support during this difficult period.





“We join the UPND family in celebrating the life of this gallant soldier,” he said.



The UPND in Kawambwa was in mourning after the sudden passing of Mr. Mwape, a dedicated party stalwart who served in various capacities, including as Ward Councillor Secretary and a member of the Presidential Campaign Team (PCT). He was also known for working closely with UPND National Chairperson Mr. Maoma during the Parliamentary by-election in Kala Ward.





The burial was attended by Pambashe MP Hon. Justine Kapema, the Council Chairperson, District Commissioners, and other senior party officials.





Mr. Musonda expressed his personal shock, noting that he had spoken to Mr. Mwape earlier on Friday to plan activities for the following week, only to receive the tragic news later that evening.





Remembered as one of the “royal” members of the UPND in Kawambwa Central Constituency, Mr. Mwape leaves behind a legacy of loyalty, dedication, and service to both the party and the community.



© UPND Media Team