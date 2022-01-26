By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

The Ministry of Finance and National Planning has announced the release of K198million.

This release is support to ophaned and vulnerable(OVCs) learners going to boarding secondary schools in this first term.

The money is also targeting skills development programmes especially for out-of-school young people.

This funding release translates to K1.26million per constituency for this school term.

This money has been drawn from the 2022 budget allocation to CDF where 20% has been designated to fund educational programmes for bursary support and youth skills development schemes.

The concerns with many Members of Parliament I had privilege to speak to is that the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development has not yet approved submitted lists of CDF Committees.

The CDF Committee approves recommendations from Ward Development Committees’ (WDC).

HOW WARD DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEES ARE FORMED

A Ward Development Committee is formed from zones drawn from polling stations.

The zones elect 3 zone leaders who meet with others elected from other polling stations.

The zone leaders will form the Ward Development Committee and amongst them elect a Chairperson, Secretary and Treasurer.

It is this Committee that sits to identify and recommend programs and projects that are sent to the CDF Committee for approval.

HOW ARE CDF COMMITTEES CONSTITUED

According to the CDF Act, the area MP nominates two members of the community and two Councillors.

Two members of faith based organizations, a member from an Non-governmental Organization (NGO), and where there are chiefs, two representatives are nominated by them.

This list is sent to the full council meeting where approval is done.

The Council or Municipality also nominates representatives from from Engineering, planning and social welfare departments.

The Council Secretary or Town Clerk then submits the list to the Minister of Local Government for final approval.

It is this approval that has not been done in many cases.

I have learnt that in some constituencies, both the process of establishing WDC and CDF Committees has not started or is just underway.

Clearly the process faces bottlenecks as schools have already opened and school administrators need this money.

CDF AND FREE EDUCATION

As seen above, the fund targets orphaned and vulnerable children and will not cater for every secondary school learner going to a boarding school as optimistic government and party officials are putting it.

Further the fund has to also cater for programmes supporting youth skills development and training in the Constituencies.

CONCLUSION

Schools have opened and the process to actualize support for free education for all is still facing teething problems as seen above.

Further constituencies differ in population, size age differences and other factors and a more equitable allocation need to be developed so that they are not treated like “one-size-fits-all”.

Clearlt a seamless approach and coordination between the two ministries is required.

Of concern is the bursary support to those seeking tertiary education in colleges and universities.

As at now, MPs are inundated with phone calls by members of the community seeking to access the much needed financial support.

This is an area that appear not to be covered.

What is your view?