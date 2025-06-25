Minister Nkabane apologizes to Advocate Motau over SETA board appointment blunder



Higher Education Minister Nobuhle Nkabane has issued a public apology to advocate Terry Motau for erroneously naming him as a member of an “independent panel” involved in the controversial appointment process for Sector Education and Training Authority (SETA) boards.





The apology follows widespread criticism over irregularities in the selection process, which has been labeled as flawed and lacking transparency.





The SETA boards, responsible for overseeing skills development and training programs across various sectors, came under scrutiny after reports surfaced of botched appointments, raising questions about the integrity of the process.





Minister Nkabane acknowledged the error in including Motau’s name on the panel, admitting it was an oversight that has fueled public distrust. “I sincerely apologize to advocate Terry Motau for the unintended inclusion of his name in the panel list,” Nkabane stated. “We are committed to rectifying the issues in the appointment process and ensuring accountability.”





Motau, a respected legal figure, has distanced himself from the panel, clarifying he had no involvement in the SETA board selections.





The incident has sparked calls for greater oversight and clarity in how such appointments are made, with stakeholders demanding a thorough investigation into the mishandling.





The minister has promised to address the irregularities and restore confidence in the SETA framework, but critics argue that more robust measures are needed to prevent future lapses.





As the fallout continues, the public awaits further updates on corrective actions and whether the disputed appointments will be revisited.