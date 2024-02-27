Zed 24 News

MINISTER OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY LAUNCHES US$4 MILLION AUTOMOTIVE WORKSHOP AT NORTHERN TECHNICAL COLLEGE

The Minister of Science and Technology, Felix Mutati, launched the Automotive and Heavy Equipment Repair Extension Workshop worth US$4 million at the Northern Technical College (NORTEC) in Ndola. This project will provide students with infrastructure to enhance the college’s business enterprise in automotive servicing and repair.

During the launch, Minister Mutati praised the project’s development as it will help students prepare for the World Skills Africa Competition, which will be held in Zambia’s Livingstone next year. The facility is one of the project outputs of the Zambia Industrial Training Academy (ZAMITA).

Mr. Mutati emphasized the need to send six lecturers abroad to advance their skills in learning institutions further. The project will create new opportunities for the college and improve students’ abilities and effectiveness in the global economy.

United Nations Industry Development Representative William Goldsmith hailed the modern vocational training facility, saying that it would equip young people with the necessary skills for success in the global economy. The project’ symbolized the shared commitment of fostering sustainable economic growth and a brighter future for Zambians.

NORTEC Principal Martin Kasonso expressed appreciation at the government’s support for the learning institution. The project has a capacity-building target of training 500 vulnerable youths from rural communities. The project’s standalone workshop extension for light and heavy-duty vehicles will strengthen the college’s engineering and technical training programs.

The refurbished facility will enhance vocational training programs, provide additional coursework, and equip students with industry-standard tools to prepare them for the demands of the job market. The project will create new opportunities and provide unique experiences for students to engage with, ultimately raising their competitiveness in the job market.