Minister pushes for South African content creators to get paid on TikTok



South Africa’s Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Solly Malatsi, has called for a fairer deal for South African TikTok creators, demanding that the platform extend its Creator Fund to the country’s growing base of content makers.



Speaking at the TikTok Safer Internet Summit in Cape Town last week, Malatsi highlighted the disparity between creators in South Africa and those in other regions like the U.S., Europe, and parts of Asia, where the Creator Fund enables creators to earn money from their viral content.





Despite South Africa boasting one of the largest TikTok communities in Africa, with over 17 million active users, local creators have been excluded from this financial opportunity.



“South Africans are shaping global culture on TikTok sparking viral trends and influencing the world but they’re not being compensated for their contributions,” Malatsi said. “This not only limits economic opportunity but sends a damaging message that African creativity has reach but not value.”





Malatsi has taken a proactive approach, engaging directly with TikTok’s leadership to push for the Creator Fund to be expanded to South Africa. The platform has reportedly acknowledged the feedback, and ongoing discussions are underway.





Creators such as Onezwa Mbola and Leagen Wayans, who have garnered millions of views per week, have echoed Malatsi’s concerns, noting that while their content generates revenue for TikTok, they see none of the financial benefits.





Currently, the Creator Fund pays creators based on views and engagement, but eligibility is restricted to certain regions, leaving South African creators to rely on brand deals or live-streaming gifts as their main source of income.



Malatsi recognizes the challenges of adapting payment infrastructure and market dynamics but insists that these are not reasons to exclude South Africa and other African nations from participating in the platform’s financial success. Should South Africa’s efforts succeed, the move could set a significant precedent for broader inclusion of African countries in the digital economy.