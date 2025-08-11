Minister Simutowe Fails Basic Leadership Test.

The public outcry against Muchinga Province Minister Njavwa Simutowe continues to grow following a controversial viral video.

The footage, which shows the minister celebrating a court ruling with what has been widely condemned as disrespectful and undignified remarks, has sparked widespread anger.

In the video, demeaning references are made to the mortal remains of the late former Head of State, Edgar Chagwa Lungu, while Simutowe is seen alongside two UPND supporters.

For me, this incident is not just a lapse in judgment but a fundamental failure of leadership. I believe a minister’s role is to lead by example, fostering a spirit of empathy and unity regardless of political affiliation.

In this regard, Minister Simutowe has failed the most basic test of a leader—to demonstrate compassion and respect, especially during a time of national mourning or political sensitivity

Such behavior undermines the peace and unity that Zambia is known for and that a leader should embody. This displayed conduct is a betrayal of public trust and sets a dangerous precedent for political discourse in our country.

The incident has intensified the debate on the standards of conduct expected from public servants, and I question whether political loyalty should ever come at the expense of human decency and respect for the dead.

The Struggle Continues

Sensio Banda

Former Member of Parliament

Kasenengwa Constituency

Eastern Province