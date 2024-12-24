Ministers Were Involved In Vote-buying Kawambwa By-election, Reveals Church Monitoring Group

MINISTERS WERE INVOLVED IN VOTE-BUYING, REVEALS CHURCH MONITORING GROUP



The Christian Church Monitoring Group that monitored the just ended Kawambwa by-election has disclosed a number of irregularities that involved vote-buying.



Some Ministers have been cited as having been part to the syndicate.





In a statement made available to Zambian Eye on its preliminary report on the election the Church states its finding pre, during and post election.



Some Ministers cited include Mines Minister Paul Kabuswe, Commerce and Trade Minister Chipoka Mulenga and Youth and Sports Minister Elvis Nkandu. The trio are alleged to have been caught vote buying, distributing cash.





“They were giving K50 to each resident, UPND also ferried people to register as voters from Kawambwa to Nchelenge as 10 Cabinet Ministers camped in Kawambwa without official leave,” reveals the Christian Churches Monitoring Group.



Statement:



The Christian Churches Monitoring Group (CCMG) observed both the pre-election period and election day for the 20 December 2024 Kawambwa Constituency by-election.





In the pre-election period, CCMG recruited, trained, and deployed nine (9) Long-Term Observers (LTOs), and for election day, CCMG recruited, trained, and deployed a total of fifty-seven (57) Process and Results

Verification for Transparency (PRVT) Monitors, one at every polling station in Kawambwe Constituency.



● On 16 December, a CCMG observer in Lushiba Ward reported hearing of

United Party for National Development (UPND) officials including the Minister

of Youth, Sports and Arts; the Chililabombwe MP; and the UPND candidate distributing money (ZMW50) to the residents of the Chitondo area.





● The UPND officials also promised to distribute free fertilizer to the community

at a later date.



●‣ On 19 December, a CCMG observer in Ntumbachushi Ward reported an

incident involving UPND supporters ferrying individuals with lost or damaged _ voter’s cards from Kawambwa to Nchelenge Constituency for replacements.





● teachers from Kawambwa Constituency were tasked to bring blank, stamped

police reports to the voter registration centre, completing them on-site, and facilitating voter’s card replacements.



●ECZ failed to enforcement the Electoral Code of Conduct: CCMG and other stakeholders documented multiple violations of the Electoral Code of Conduct.





● UPND chased polling agents



●Secretary to Cabinet to confirm if Leave for 10 Cabinet Ministers camped in the by-election area was obtained.





● Use of state resources was wanton with government officials, District Commissioners, Permanent Secretaries, and Ministers camped in the area.