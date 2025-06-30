MINISTRY OF DEFENCE RECEIVES K17 MILLION FOR ZNS VOLUNTARY SKILLS TRAINING





LUSAKA, ZAMBIA, Monday 30th June, 2025

The Ministry of Defence has received over K17 million to implement the voluntary Zambia National Service (ZNS) Voluntary Skills Training Programme for youths.



LUSAKA, ZAMBIA, Monday 30th June, 2025

The Ministry of Defence has received over K17 million to implement the voluntary Zambia National Service (ZNS) Voluntary Skills Training Programme for youths.





The release of the funds is meant to implement President Hakainde Hichilema’s directive to restart the ZNS Voluntary Skills Training which ended many decades ago.





Ministry of Defence Permanent Secretary Mr. Maambo Haamaundu says the training will ensure that seven youths from each of the 156 Constituencies across the country benefit in the first cohort.





Mr. Haamaundu says applications by the youths to be trained will start in July 2025 and by the end of the same month, selections will be done.





He says the ZNS Voluntary Skills Training Programme is meant to give youths the skills which will enable them become entrepreneurial and stand on their own.





The Ministry of Defence Permanent Secretary adds that President Hichilema wants this training to benefit the youths who need to create jobs for themselves.





Successful applicants for the ZNS Voluntary Skills Training Programme will be trained at ZNS Skills Centers in Eastern, Copperbelt and Northern Provinces.





Issued by:

Paul Shalala (Mr.)

Principal Public Relations Officer

MINISTRY OF DEFENCE