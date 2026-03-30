MINISTRY OF EDUCATION SALARY SCALES



1.SCALE F

-Primary teachers with certificates.





2.SCALE G

-Diploma holders both Secondary and Primary teachers.

Note: Advanced Diploma has no salary scale.





3.SCALE H

-Senior Teachers only at primary schools.



4.SCALE I

-Degree holders both primary and secondary.

-Deputy head teacher primary.

-District Resources Center Coordinator (DRCC)

Note. Master Degree has no salary Scale.





5.SCALE J

-Head teachers primary.

-Head Of Department (HOD).

-Deputy Head teacher Secondary.

-College lecturers.

-Education Standard Officers (ESO).





6.K SCALE

-Head Teacher Secondary.

-PRCC.

-District Education Standard Officer(DESO)

-District Education Board Secretary (DEBS).

-HOD teacher training college.

-Vice Principal College.

-Senior Education Standard Officers (SESO).

-Senior Education Officers(SEO).





7.L SCALE

-Principal Education Standard Officer (PESO) both and provincial and National levels.

-Principal Education Officer (PEO).

-Principal teachers College.

-Assistant Directors.





8.M SCALE.

-Directors at headquarters.



9.SUPER SCALE

-Permanent Secretary (PS)👏🏽