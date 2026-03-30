MINISTRY OF EDUCATION SALARY SCALES

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MINISTRY OF EDUCATION SALARY SCALES

1.SCALE F
-Primary teachers with certificates.



2.SCALE G
-Diploma holders both Secondary and Primary teachers.
Note: Advanced Diploma has no salary scale.



3.SCALE H
-Senior Teachers only at primary schools.

4.SCALE I
-Degree holders both primary and secondary.
-Deputy head teacher primary.
-District Resources Center Coordinator (DRCC)
Note. Master Degree has no salary Scale.



5.SCALE J
-Head teachers primary.
-Head Of Department (HOD).
-Deputy Head teacher Secondary.
-College lecturers.
-Education Standard Officers (ESO).



6.K SCALE
-Head Teacher Secondary.
-PRCC.
-District Education Standard Officer(DESO)
-District Education Board Secretary (DEBS).
-HOD teacher training college.
-Vice Principal College.
-Senior Education Standard Officers (SESO).
-Senior Education Officers(SEO).



7.L SCALE
-Principal Education Standard Officer (PESO) both and provincial and National levels.
-Principal Education Officer (PEO).
-Principal teachers College.
-Assistant Directors.



8.M SCALE.
-Directors at headquarters.

9.SUPER SCALE
-Permanent Secretary (PS)👏🏽

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