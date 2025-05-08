MINISTRY OF EDUCATION TO ENGAGE ACCOUNTANTS TO MANAGE SCHOOL GRANTS.



The Ministry of Education has said government has taken measures to ensure the prudent management of school grants by employing dedicated accounting officers.





Director of Finance at the Ministry of Education, Mr. Frederick Katulwende, has revealed that the government is in the process of recruiting 440 accounting officers to enhance transparency and accountability in the handling of school grants.





Speaking on EduTalkZone, the Ministry of Education information-sharing platform, Mr. Katulwende explained that the accountants will be stationed at zonal schools across the country.



He said these officers will oversee financial management for all satellite schools reporting to their respective zones.





“The accounting officers will be stationed at zonal schools and will provide financial oversight to the satellite schools under their jurisdiction,” he stated.



He expressed confidence that this strategic move will help reduce audit queries related to school grants, ensuring a more efficient financial administration.





Furthermore, Mr. Katulwende reaffirmed the Ministry’s consistency in releasing school grants, noting that approximately K700 million is disbursed every term.





He emphasized that the timely release of funds is crucial for the smooth running of school operations.



MOE