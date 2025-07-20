MINISTRY’S DRC MAIZE EXPORT POSITION CORRECT, I HAD WRONG INFORMATION – FRA BOARD CHAIR





FRA Board Chairperson Suresh Desai has admitted that he was misinformed regarding a government MoU to export maize to the Democratic Republic of Congo, stating that the Ministry of Agriculture’s clarification is the correct position.





On Friday, acting Minister of Agriculture Peter Kapala clarified that government had not entered into any Memorandum of Understanding with the Democratic Republic of Congo regarding the export of maize or mealie meal.





This statement came a day after the FRA announced that Zambia had signed an MoU with the DRC to export one million metric tonnes of surplus maize. Kapala explained that government had only received export inquiries for maize from the DRC, and negotiations were still ongoing.



News Diggers