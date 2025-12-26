“Miss Chi is a Walking DNA” – VeryDarkMan Dares Pastor Chris Okafor to Go to Court



Controversial social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, known as VeryDarkMan, has issued a defiant response to reports that Pastor Chris Okafor is filing a lawsuit against him for defamation.





The Legal Threat



The pastor’s legal team had earlier accused the activist of multiple offenses, demanding a public apology and challenging the women claiming to be the cleric’s daughters to undergo DNA testing to prove their biological relationship.





“I Like Where This is Going”



In a video response circulating online, VeryDarkMan dismissed the pastor’s assertion that the allegations were fabricated. Far from being intimidated, he expressed excitement about the legal battle, suggesting that a court case would only provide a bigger platform to expose more details.





A Past Meeting?



He also dropped a cryptic hint, challenging the clergyman to deny that they had met in person previously.





On the DNA Test



Addressing the demand for paternity tests, VeryDarkMan claimed the women are ready. However, he mocked the necessity of a test for the lady identified as Miss Chi, insisting her physical resemblance to the pastor is undeniable.





He stated:



“It’s obvious that pastor okafor don’t want a good Christmas… You call what I post false? Really? I’m coming, hold on. So he wants to claim those are not his kids? I like where this is going. Na now we go come enjoy well well.





Before I post anything further, ask him whether he has ever met Verydarkman and ask him where he met Verydarkman (laughs).





Expect the next post then I expect you guys to pursue the legal whatever you people want to call it. Who cares, let’s go to court. We will post it. When he comes and wants to do DNA test for his daughter’s, they’re ready.





But you see the problem is that the one they call ‘Miss Chi,’ they don’t need DNA test for that one. That one is a walking DNA.”