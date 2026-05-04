HAPPENING NOW: MISSILE DRAMA IN THE GULF!” Iran Claims Strike on U.S. Warship, Washington Fires Back





Tensions in the Strait of Hormuz have surged after Iran’s state-linked Fars News Agency reported that two missiles struck a U.S. Navy warship near Jask Island.





According to the report, the vessel allegedly attempted to pass through the vital shipping lane without securing Iranian approval and ignored warnings from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Iranian sources claim the strikes forced the ship to retreat, though no evidence has been provided on damage or casualties.





However, U.S. officials have swiftly rejected the claims, dismissing the report as false and offering no confirmation of any such incident.





The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most sensitive النفط corridors, where even unverified incidents can rattle global markets and escalate geopolitical tensions. For now, the truth behind the alleged attack remains unclear, with both sides locked in a battle of narratives.