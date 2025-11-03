MISSING VILLAGE BANKING FUNDS CAUSE STIR IN NAKAMBALA



Residents of Nakambala Compound in Mazabuka woke up to a shocking incident this morning after a woman identified as Bupe discovered that seventeen thousand kwacha had gone missing from her home.





The money, which belonged to a village banking group of women from her church, was reportedly being kept by Bupe for safekeeping.





According to an eyewitness who spoke on condition of anonymity, a man identified only as Charles — believed to be mentally unstable — was seen leaving Bupe’s house in the early hours of today.





Irate residents later tracked Charles to Nakambala Market, where they apprehended him. He is said to have named four other individuals with whom he allegedly shared the stolen money.





The situation almost turned violent as residents attempted to take the law into their own hands, but quick action by police officers using the CDF vehicle helped restore order and arrest Charles along with one of the suspected accomplices.





Both suspects are now in police custody, while investigations to apprehend the remaining suspects are ongoing.



By Mavis Nancy Mutshiya

MAZ FM