Mistakes have been made in the past, I tender apology to everybody – Clergyman Chris Okafor

Clergyman, Pastor Chris Okafor, has tendered an apology to actress, Doris Ogala, and everyone he might have offended in the past.

Recall that Doris has been dragging him online for a while now, for failing to fulfill his marriage plans to her. She began calling him out via Instagram after pre-wedding photos of the clergyman and another woman surfaced on social media. Doris insisted that the wedding will not hold and was even arrested over her repeated comments about the situation.

This morning, Pastor Okafor tendered an unreserved apology to Doris and other women he might have offended in the past. He however mentioned that not everything that has been said about him is true.

‘’Concerning a lady called Doris Ogala, mistakes have been made in the past and I tender apology to everyone but everything that was said is not true. Take note. Everything that was said is not true. There are so many lies in the things that were said.

But howbeit, I say I am sorry to everyone I have offended. To Doris Ogala, I also say sorry and I apologise to everyone that I have offended.

I am ready to make a restitution to anyone, any lady, anywhere that I might have offended. I am sorry. Forgive me. I am not perfect. I have never been perfect. but I tell you I have a new beginning since the coming of these fathers of faith into my life.

I am kneeling before everyone and before the church. I am asking you forgive me. You can judge me. Pray for me” he said