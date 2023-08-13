Mixed Reactions Trail Pastor Adeboye’s Prayer Request To Congregation

Mixed reactions have begun to trail a now-trending video of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Adeboye, charging his congregation to pray that God takes his life before sunrise, should he consult demonic forces for power.

Daddy G.O., as the cleric is fondly called, made this known during his sermon at the ongoing RCCG 2023 National Convention held at the Redemption Camp on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Friday night.

“I want you to call on God that if Pastor Adeboye is contacting the devil one way or the other, if there are any connections between him and forces of darkness, kill him before the sun rises so that he doesn’t spoil your name; so that he doesn’t lead several people to hell.

“Then, you add to that prayer, ‘Say Father, but if this boy is using your power and your power alone, then multiply that power sevenfold.”

Reacting to his statement, a Twitter user, Pastor Oreoluwa Oluwade tweeted: “Pastor Adeboye is still alive.”

Another Twitter user Chukwuyem Eledan added: “I take it that at sunrise, God multiplied Adeboye’s powers by 7.”

Taiwo Junzi on Instagram wrote: “One of the purest men of God we have in Nigeria. Pure in thoughts and deeds. I don’t see why some of you make a fool of yourselves and do not accord the pioneers of great Pentecostalism in Nigeria the respect they deserve. No one is forcing you to believe, but courtesy shouldn’t be too much to ask.”

Wendyherbsglow, wrote: “I love baba so much even as a Muslim.”

Pastor Adeboye’s statement also caught the attention of some other social media users who have joined in the conversation.

An Instagram user by the handle Ejejesus Gangan wrote: “Lori iro … Ridiculous 🙃🙃🙃.”

Webtvgirl wrote: “But you know God won’t k1ll you even if you did consult others 😂😂 all these are just tricks you guys use.”

Durban Funk wrote: “But if we are being serious and fair. We all know God doesn’t work like this. Cause I am certain people have been praying for Nigeria in that camp for decades. If God works like this. He would have killed all the politicians we curse daily… I believe religion is a scam. And I am 100% sure these pastors know too.”