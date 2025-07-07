MK Party demands arrest of police minister and deputy commissioner after General Mkhwanazi ‘s explosive claims





The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party has issued a bold and urgent call for the arrest of Police Minister Senzo Mchunu and Deputy National Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya, following damning allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.





In a strongly worded statement, the MK Party applauded Mkhwanazi for what it described as his “relentless commitment to truth and justice.”





The party maintains that Mkhwanazi’s revelations expose a high-level criminal syndicate within the police ranks, implicating both Mchunu and Sibiya in what it claims amounts to a deliberate sabotage of the Political Killings Task Team.





According to Mkhwanazi’s explosive press briefing, over 120 sensitive dockets were removed from the task team under suspicious circumstances, allegedly on orders from senior leadership.





The MK Party insists that this constitutes obstruction of justice and demands that criminal charges be brought against both Mchunu and Sibiya within 24 hours. Failure to act, they warn, will further erode public confidence and reinforce perceptions of political interference within SAPS.





“The nation cannot afford to look away while the very people entrusted with ensuring justice are accused of shielding killers and collapsing investigations,” the party’s statement read.





It also placed pressure on National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola and Mkhwanazi himself to act decisively, stating that the integrity of the entire criminal justice system is now at stake.





The MK Party’s stance adds to the intensifying political fallout following Mkhwanazi’s allegations, which have already prompted calls for a parliamentary inquiry and stoked fierce debate over the politicisation of police operations.