MK Party denies authenticity of controversial letter targeting Duduzile Zuma

Deepening rifts within the uMkhonto weSizwe Party have surfaced through disputed letters allegedly from deputy president John Hlophe criticizing Jacob Zuma’s daughter and national spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela.

The letter controversy exposes mounting tensions in South Africa’s third-largest political party as leadership battles and disciplinary disputes threaten organizational unity.

The MK Party is rejecting the authenticity of a letter allegedly written by its deputy president John Hlophe to party leader Jacob Zuma, which describes Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla as “disruptive” and calls for disciplinary action. The June 26 letter also reportedly targets party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela for undermining newly appointed chief whip Colleen Makhubele.

According to sources within the party, two senior sources independently confirmed the authenticity of the letters, though Ndhlela maintains the documents are fake. He said when he confronted Hlophe about it “he said his signature has been abused”, raising questions about potential forgery.

The disputed correspondence details serious allegations against both Zuma-Sambudla and Ndhlela. Hlophe allegedly accused Ndhlela of consistently insulting Makhubele, “labelling her a ‘political novice and newcomer’ to the political landscape”. The letter claims Ndhlela refused to accept his removal from the parliamentary whippery team.

During a whippery meeting, Zuma-Sambudla allegedly “interrupted the sitting creating unnecessary chaos and disregarding repeated cautions to wait her turn”. The letter describes how she continued disrupting proceedings despite Hlophe’s intervention.

The controversy unfolds against a backdrop of continuous leadership upheaval within the party. On Tuesday, 27 May, the party removed Mzwanele Manyi as its chief whip, nine months after he took up the position. Makhubele, who replaced Manyi, now faces her own challenges.

In a letter addressed to party president Jacob Zuma, dissenting MPs argue that her leadership threatens party unity and describe her as a “political novice and newcomer”. MPs have accused Makhubele of making unilateral decisions and betraying party ideology, particularly regarding her stance on Israel.

The letter saga represents just one episode in the MK Party’s turbulent internal politics. Since its formation in December 2023, the party has experienced what critics call “musical chairs” in key positions. The MK Party has had six secretary generals, with Floyd Shivambu currently holding the position after previous tensions with Zuma-Sambudla.

These internal conflicts gained public attention earlier this year when Zuma-Sambudla issued a public apology on Tuesday after using social media platform X late on Monday night to hurl insults at party secretary general Floyd Shivambu. She had called him “the worst thing that happened to MK” before being ordered by her father to apologize or face expulsion.

The disputed letter’s timing coincides with another high-profile controversy. Former MK Mpumalanga convenor Mary Phadi says she is prepared to go to court to challenge Hlophe, who has denied the allegations of sexual harassment she raised against him in January.

Hlophe, the former Western Cape judge president who was impeached by Parliament in 2023, became the party’s deputy president and parliamentary leader after the May 2024 elections. His role in party discipline matters has become increasingly controversial as factional battles intensify.

The authenticity dispute highlights broader organizational challenges facing the MK Party. Plagued by a revolving door of leaders, scandals and financial mysteries, the MK party continues to struggle with internal governance despite becoming South Africa’s official opposition after securing 58 parliamentary seats.

Party insiders suggest the letter controversy reflects deeper divisions between different factions, including tensions between original members and recent defectors from other parties like the Economic Freedom Fighters. The rapid turnover in leadership positions has created instability that threatens the party’s effectiveness in Parliament.

The MK Party’s response to the letter allegations remains defensive, with spokesperson Ndhlela insisting the documents are fabricated. However, the circulation of multiple letters and the confirmation by unnamed senior sources suggests ongoing communication breakdowns within party structures.

As these internal battles play out publicly, questions arise about the party’s ability to function as an effective opposition. The continuous leadership changes and disciplinary disputes distract from policy development and parliamentary duties.

The disputed letters, whether authentic or forged, expose the fragile nature of unity within Jacob Zuma’s political project. With municipal elections approaching in 2026, the party faces pressure to resolve its internal conflicts and present a coherent alternative to voters.