MK Party distances itself from Floyd Shivambu’s media briefing





The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party has distanced itself from a media briefing organized by its former secretary-general, Floyd Shivambu, tomorrow, Thursday, June 19, at the Mhulu Luxury Boutique Hotel in Midrand, Gauteng.





The party, through its spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndlela, explicitly stated that the event was not sanctioned by the MK Party, emphasizing that it is not associated with their official activities.





Shivambu, who was removed from his position as secretary-general on June 2, due to an unsanctioned visit to fugitive pastor Shepherd Bushiri in Malawi, has been at the center of speculation regarding his political future.





Reports indicate that the briefing, which Shivambu announced in his personal capacity, may signal his resignation from the MK Party and potentially the launch of a new political party, rumored to be called “Mayibuye iAfrica.”