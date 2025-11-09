MK Party faces R70 million funding scandal



Members of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) parliamentary caucus have called on party president Jacob Zuma to order a forensic investigation into more than R70 million allegedly siphoned from parliamentary funds.





According to the Mail & Guardian, caucus members met last week and resolved to write to Zuma and deputy president Tony Yengeni, citing funds that have reportedly gone unaccounted for since MK entered Parliament in 2024.





Parliament allocates about R6.3 million monthly to MK to establish constituency offices for its 58 MPs and five NCOP members, but insiders claim there are no visible offices and that the money may have been spent on inflated salaries, travel, accommodation, and security contracts. A senior MK source told the Mail & Guardian:





“Every MP must have a constituency office since 2024, we haven’t had any. This is taxpayers’ money; the public has a right to demand accountability.”





Chief of staff Vanessa Carlvet, suspended in July, denies knowledge of missing funds and claims she was targeted for resisting a R180 000-a-month service deal linked to Chief Whip Colleen Makhubele’s husband. MK’s spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said the party has passed audits and dismissed the claims as unsubstantiated.





Caucus members are urging Zuma to authorise a forensic audit to trace the flow of funds as factional battles deepen within the party.