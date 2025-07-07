Mkhwanazi says hitman financed Mchunu’s political endeavors



KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi dropped a bombshell today, accusing Police Minister Senzo Mchunu of orchestrating the demise of the Political Killings Task Team.





Mkhwanazi alleges that on January 1, 2025, Brown Mogotsi, an associate of Mchunu, messaged businessman Vusumuzi “Cat” Matlala, claiming a meeting with a Minister and Sibiya dissolved a task team that harassed Matlala.





Further claims reveal 121 case dockets were withdrawn in March 2025 on Mchunu’s orders, halting assassination probes.





Evidence includes WhatsApp chats and payment proofs, linking Matlala to funding Mchunu and Mogotsi’s political efforts, including a January 8th Cape Town gala.





Mchunu and Deputy Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya deny the allegations, with Mchunu calling them “baseless.”