MMD 2021 CONVENTION CLEARED

The Court of Appeal held in Ndola on the 30th August 2023 dismissed the contempt of court case filed against some of our top officials of the New Hope MMD.



This is in a matter were non members of our Party (including Guston Sichilima) obtained an injunction to stop the holding of the National Convention in March 2021. After realizing that the Party had succesfully completed with all the processes of the convention and leader were elected, the non members rushed to the High court to sue the leaders of the party for contempt of court alleging that they had disregarded the injunction which they had obtained on the day when the convention was taking place and they failed to serve that injunction on any of the senior leaders of the MMD.



The court of Appeals sitting in Ndola yesterday dismissed this contempt of court case in favour of the MMD

This simply means that the courts upholds the holding of the 2021 MMD National Convention.

The matter is ultimately over according to the court judgement.

The judgement further states that the lower court errored to have had accepted the contempt case against the Party leadership.

Thank you.

Dr Cephas Mukuka

New Hope MMD Spokesperson.

31/08/23