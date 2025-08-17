MMD FACTION WARMLY WELCOMES DOLIKA BANDA INTO ACTIVE POLITICS.





On behalf of Operation Save MMD and the general membership of the Movement for Multi-Party Democracy (MMD), we have taken note of the News Diggers headline announcing that Ms. Dolika Banda has joined active politics.



Ms. Banda, who is the niece of the third MMD President and fourth Republican President, His Excellency Rupiah Bwezani Banda, is a highly respected Zambian professional with more than three decades of distinguished service in international finance and banking.

Her extensive experience, which spans leadership roles in globally recognised financial institutions, has earned her a reputation for integrity, excellence, and results-oriented leadership.





As the party that fought for and restored multiparty democracy in Zambia, the MMD has always believed in creating space for capable and committed citizens to contribute to the governance and development of our country.

We therefore warmly welcome Ms. Banda’s decision to enter the political arena, confident that her knowledge, expertise, and values will enrich the national discourse.





We further wish to emphasise that our democracy thrives when citizens from diverse professional and social backgrounds step forward to participate in shaping Zambia’s future.

It is the right of every citizen, regardless of political affiliation, to engage in national affairs and offer themselves for service.



Operation Save MMD stands ready to work with all progressive-minded Zambians, including Ms. Banda, in advancing the ideals of democracy, good governance, and socio-economic development for the benefit of all our people.





Issued by:

Mulondiwa Muyoche

Spokesperson

Operation Save MMD