MMD SHALL NEVER DIE, REREGISTRATION ON – MEMBERS



As New Interim National Executive Committee Is Constituted



Members of the Movement for Multi-Party Democracy have vowed that they will not allow the former governing party to be erased from the political scene.





MMD Interim National Chairman Toby Maliti says as legitimate and founding members of a party that brought democracy to Zambia in the 1990s and served citizens for two decades, alongside producing three Presidents, they will not allow an individual or group erase the history of the movement.





“Neither should the Government erase the party which birthed their own party UPND. MMD, like UNIP, is not an ordinary party. It is a party owned by the people for the people. The founder members of MMD support us in our quest to retain our party name,” he notes.





Mr. Maliti affirms that they shall pursue all lawful means to protect party’s name, identity, and legacy.



He discloses that according to investigation, the name change of the MMD by Dr. Mumba and his team was secretly done in 2024 before launch of the New Nation Party that now Dr. Mumba leads.





“Information gathered by the MMD leadership, and confirmed by the Zambia Police, indicates that in 2024, Dr. Nevers Mumba, former President of MMD, illegally initiated and effected a purported change of the party’s name. As the legitimate Interim National Executive Committee, our position is that the action is illegal, null, and void.





The gathering held at NASDEC Sports Complex on 6 November 2025, where Dr. Nevers Mumba announced the New Nation Party and claimed that he had renamed the MMD, was merely an attempt to legitimize an already illegal decision,” he adds.





He tells MMD members clad in party regalia bearing President Rupiah Banda’s portrait in Lusaka that they consider taking legal action against Dr. Mumba as the MMD Constitution provides no authority to any individual or organ of the party to unilaterally rename or alter the party, as provided under Article 1 (1).





And Mr. Maliti has revealed that members of the MMD have since reversed the name “Movement for Multi-Party Democracy” via the e-government portal earmarked for formal registration.





He says the reservation which has been done is one way of keeping the MMD alive and currently pursuing all legal avenues to formally return the democracy torch bearer.



“Through a bona fide and committed party member, the name “Movement for Multi‑Party Democracy (MMD)” has been reserved via the official E‑Government Services Portal. An authorization document has been issued, and formal notification showing the saved name was submitted to the Registrar of Societies on 26 February 2026,” he states.





He is hopeful that registration will soon be completed to allow the MMD take part in governance of the country.



And Mr. Maliti has announced the new interim National Executive Committee led by Gastone Sichilima who is deputiesed by Annie Chungu with others noted like Lumba Kalumba taking up the National Secretary position.





Meanwhile Mr. Maliti says the MMD will participate in the 2026 general elections and has asked members across the country not to lose hope that it has obliterated from the political sphere.





The interim National Chairperson of the former governing party will effect this month start receiving applications from all interested candidates to contest for any position including that of President at their elective convention slated for April 2026.





And MMD Interim President Gastone Sichilima has assured members across the country that the mother of democracy is getting back better and encouraged that mobilization should commence.





He further cautioned the governing UPND to be cautious as they deal with Dr. Mumba considering his past experiences of extinguishing political parties as evident in three other parties he has led to extinction.



