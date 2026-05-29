🇿🇲 BRIEFING | M’membe Faces Constitutional Challenge Over Grade 12 Certificate





Socialist Party presidential candidate Dr. Fred M’membe has been dragged to the Constitutional Court in a fresh legal challenge seeking to block his participation in Zambia’s August 13, 2026 General Election.





Governance activist Isaac Mwanza has petitioned the Court, arguing that Dr. M’membe does not possess a valid Grade 12 certificate or its equivalent as required under Articles 100(1)(e), 110(2), and 266 of the Constitution.





At the center of the dispute is Dr. M’membe’s Cambridge OCR General Certificate of Secondary Education obtained in 1978, which the petitioner argues does not meet Zambia’s constitutional academic threshold for presidential candidates.





Mr. Mwanza is further seeking a declaration invalidating Dr. M’membe’s nomination and that of his running mate, Dolika Banda, arguing that the presidential ticket is constitutionally joint and inseparable under Article 110.





The petition also seeks an order under Article 52(6)(b) disqualifying both candidates from participating in the presidential election.



The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) and the Attorney General have been cited as respondents in the matter.





The case immediately injects fresh legal and political uncertainty into an already tense election cycle where courts, constitutional interpretation, and candidate eligibility are increasingly becoming central battlegrounds ahead of the polls.





For Dr. M’membe, the challenge carries symbolic weight beyond legality alone. The Socialist Party leader has consistently projected himself as one of Zambia’s most intellectually grounded presidential contenders, holding credentials as a lawyer, journalist, and recently an economics PhD graduate from the University of Zambia.





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