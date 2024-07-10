M’membe is playing medieval politics, says UPND’s Maoma

By Margaret Malenga(The Mast)

UPND national chairman Collins Maoma has urged Socialist Party president Fred M’membe to respect the presidency and uphold democratic principles he claims to defend.

Reacting to parliament’s declaration of nine PF parliamentary seats vacant, Dr M’membe accused President Hakainde Hichilema of scheming to change the Constitution for his political survival.

“Second Deputy Speaker Moses Moyo’s declaration of nine parliamentary seats held by the Patriotic Front (PF) vacant is undemocratic, mischievous and confirms the ‘kangaroo nature’ of the National Assembly today. In the interest of justice, we outright reject this poorly choreographed scheme whose consequences will soon be so embarrassing for both its architects and implementors. This is not a way to govern a country. And it is such a shame to Mr Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND that such utter despotism and constitutional chaos can be allowed to play out on the floor of the House, which is expected to be a neutral arbiter in our country’s governance system. This decision is retrogressive and an indictment on the leadership of the country’s three arms of government, especially the executive, which is resolved to destroy the country’s democracy through a series of irregular, unconstitutional and barbaric manoeuvres to cement its hold over the country,” said Dr M’membe. “We have said it before that this is not an internal matter of PF. It is an issue of very serious national consequences if not handled properly. This is about Mr Hichilema wanting to garner the majority in parliament, which he failed to obtain through the general elections. The purpose of these amateurish political manoevures is to give himself a majority in parliament that he requires to make amendments to the Constitution that will perpetuate and entrench his divisive, corrupt and chaotic rule. Mr Hichilema wants to change the Constitution to perpetuate his stay in office by removing the five-year presidential term limit and introduce a seven-year term as well as remove the 50% + 1 to revert to first past the post electoral system to avoid a rerun that he fears greatly. He knows he can’t win an election, which is why he wants to dilute opposition representation in parliament to hang on to power regardless of the destruction to our democracy. We reject Mr Moyo’s declaration outright, and we call upon all progressive stakeholders of this country to get involved and rescue the country from Mr Hichilema’s desperation to install a full-blown dictatorship and make this country an outpost of senseless tyranny. This is what happens to a nation, a country when values, principles, and ethics are lost and sacrificed on the altar of political expediency. And those who aided or initiated this destructive process are now helplessly watching the inferno that they ignited. Sadly, Mr Miles Sampa, wittingly or unwittingly, is the ‘hero’ of this veritable chaos. One bad term doesn’t deserve another, aleya!”

But Maoma implored Dr M’membe to “discuss matters based on facts and not illusions”.

“Parties should learn to resolve their internal issues without resorting to accusing innocent people such as President Hichilema. Conversely, the President wants a strong opposition because he believes in strong democracy. It is fallacious for Dr M’membe to accuse the President of sponsoring shenanigans in the PF. Dr M’membe alleges that the President wants to decrease opposition numbers in parliament so that he can amend the Constitution and increase the presidential term to seven years,” he said. “No sir. You need to have a modicum of respect for the same democracy you purport to defend by respecting the presidency and other institutions of governance. Let’s discuss matters based on facts and not illusions. Dr M’membe’s cavalier approach to political discourse undermines the very democracy he thinks he is promoting. President Hichilema has never interfered in parliamentary decisions nor has he sponsored PF wrangling by any means.”

Maoma said the new dawn administration has noted with concern Dr M’membe’s attempt to drag the President’s name into “opposition political parties’ self-inflicted malady”.

“It is even more disingenuous and mischievous for Dr M’membe or anyone else to allege that the chaos in the opposition camp, particularly the Patriotic Front, is sponsored by President Hichilema with the ultimate goal of amending the Constitution to prolong his stay in power. Such utterances are not only unjustified but demonstrate how distant Dr M’membe is from the truth and how much he does not understand basic principles of governance. The sentiments also show that he does not understand President Hichilema’s deeply-entrenched belief in multiparty democracy,” Maoma said.

He said President Hichilema preoccupies himself with addressing serious national issues affecting Zambians in the aftermath of total economic destruction by the PF.

“If anyone cared to fact-check, they would have known that President Hichilema preoccupies himself with addressing serious national issues affecting Zambians in the aftermath of total economic destruction by the Patriotic Front, exacerbated by natural calamities such as drought and its effects. The President’s focus is to help citizens navigate through hunger and power shortages caused by the drought, and find medium to long term solutions to these challenges. He is focused on the next generation and not next election,” he argued. “He does not play games of political expediency. We expect Dr M’membe to know that. We actually know that he knows but is just playing medieval politics. In the case of the PF, it is public knowledge that they have been in self-destructive mode since its founding leader Michael Sata died in 2014. They have had their own way of choosing leadership and President Hichilema has had no hand at all. He didn’t influence that in 2015 and is not doing it now.”

Maoma further said amending the Constitution is not for President Hichilema or the UPND, declaring that “it is for the Zambian people. They will choose when to and what to amend”.

“Isn’t it noteworthy that President Hichilema garnered more than 50 per cent of the total votes cast in the 2021 general election when he was in opposition? Has Dr M’membe forgotten? How would he today, as purported by Dr M’membe, downgrade to a system of “first past the post? Reducing such important matters to a political office is gross naivety by Dr M’membe,” said Maoma. “Political parties should take responsibility for their own shortcomings instead of finding President Hichilema as the easiest target to accuse whenever they implode. Authority to resolve parliamentary matters is reposed in parliament itself or, if need be, the courts of law. President Hichilema, Dr M’membe or anyone else cannot usurp such powers. Let institutions of governance function without undue influence from Dr M’membe or indeed any other opposition political party.”