M’MEMBE MOURNS FORMER ARMY COMMANDER LT. GEN. FRANCIS SIBAMBA





Lusaka… Tuesday September 23, 2025 – The Socialist Party (SP) has expressed deep sorrow over the death of former Army Commander and Ambassador, Lieutenant General Francis Gershom Sibamba (Rtd), who passed away on 20 September 2025 at Maina Soko Medical Centre in Lusaka.





In a statement, SP leader Dr. Fred M’membe said the party had joined the nation in mourning the loss of “one of the country’s great sons of the soil.”





Dr. M’membe conveyed his deepest sympathies to the family of the late General and to the nation, noting that Sibamba’s dedicated service to the country would not be forgotten.





He further added that the party prayed for the Lieutenant General’s soul to rest in everlasting peace.





The late Lieutenant General Sibamba, who also served as an ambassador after his military career, is remembered as a committed leader and patriot.