M’MEMBE QUESTIONS PRETORIA COURT RULING ON LUNGU BURIAL



…says law cited does not exist in Zambia





Lusaka… Saturday August 9, 2025 – Socialist Party (SP) President Dr Fred M’membe has emphasised that the Pretoria High Court used a law that does not exist in Zambia in its judgment in the repartition of the remains of former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu.



Dr. M’membe contends that the Zambian law does not provide for a state funeral but that it is the prerogative of the sitting President to honor such a State Funeral.





Dr. M’membe says the Lungu family has done well to appeal against that judgement though it comes with greater pain.



He indicates that the late President died almost 60 days ago and still lying in a mortuary without being buried.





The SP leader also said the Lungu family were in order to react in the manner they did after the Pretoria High Court delivered the judgement.





He said this when he featured on SABC’s Channel Africa on African World Hour in conversation with Tšepiso Makwetla.





“Well, I can not speak for her (Lungu sister) but when a person is in pain, so many things are said. In the Zambian tradition, they say when someone is mourning they have the liberty to say what they say and you don’t hold it against them. So when one is mourning they can say whatever they can say. It is a painful period for the Lungu family. Imagine their relative, husband, father or brother has been in the fridge for almost 60 days,” he said.





“They need to bring a closure to this, loosing a dear one; a father, brother, uncle or a close family relative is a very painful thing and delaying burying is another pain. And the court ruling leaves many questions that deserve honest answers. I think the family has decided to appeal against that judgment and I think rightly so. That judgment has not put a closure to everything.”





Dr. M’membe further said the Lungu family is the most affected, burdened and they feel the loss.





“It is shocking to some of us who are lawyers in Zambia, the law that the Pretoria High Court was depending on does not exist in Zambia. There is no law in Zambia that the Pretoria High Court was depending on. The judgment leaves many questions than answers. The family has done well to appeal the judgment though it comes at a greater pain for the family,” he added.





He further emphasized that the government can only declare a state funeral but it is not backed up by law.