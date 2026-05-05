Mnangagwa and Chiwenga Drink Tea From The Same Cup: Chivayo Dismisses Rumours Of Infighting

Mnangagwa And Chiwenga ‘Share The Same Cup’: Chivayo Fires Back At Rift Claims

Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo says President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Vice President Constantino Chiwenga are so close they would “drink from the same cup”, dismissing claims of infighting during an interview on Capitalk 100.4FM on 5 May 2026.

Speaking on 5 May 2026, Chivayo dismissed swirling online claims of infighting at the top. He called them outright lies. He insisted the country’s leadership is bound by loyalty, respect, and family ties.

“They Would Share The Same Cup”

Chivayo did not hold back as he described the relationship between the two most powerful men in the country.

“If Vice President Chiwenga walks in and the President is drinking tea, they will share the same cup,” he said.

He added:

“They love each other. They are one family. What people are saying on the internet is not real.”

Using deeply personal language, Chivayo framed both leaders as figures of respect in his life.

“VaChiwenga ndibaba vedu (he is our father). VaMnangagwa is also our father. That is how we see them.”

He insisted that talk of factions within ZANU PF is being exaggerated.

“People want to create divisions. They say there are fights. There is nothing like that.”

Chivayo gave a detailed and emotional account of how he supported Vice President Constantino Chiwenga during his wedding preparations, describing it as a moment that reflected both loyalty and respect.

“When he had his wedding, someone from his office called me saying they needed Rolls Royce cars,” Chivayo said.

“They said, ‘We have a budget. We are going to pay. Give us your hourly rate because Mai Chiwenga wants to be in a Rolls Royce on her special day.’”

He said his response was immediate — and firm.

“I said, ‘Please tell the Vice President that he is my father. He is the Vice President of the Republic of Zimbabwe. He is not going to pay a cent for my cars.’”

Chivayo then revealed just how far he went.

“I gave them all the cars. I had about six vehicles — Rolls Royces, Maybachs — everything. I was left with just one car, a pick-up.”

He added that he did not even limit how long the vehicles could be used.

“I did not say take them on the wedding day. I said take them from Wednesday so they can be cleaned, checked by security, and so the drivers can learn them properly.”

He described how security personnel came to his home ahead of the ceremony.

“Soldiers came with their drivers. I showed them one by one how each car works — the gears, the handbrake — everything.”

But the gesture did not end there.

“At the wedding, I stood up and I was given the microphone. I gave a gift of US$50,000 (approximately R925,000) to show that I was happy that my father had married.”

For Chivayo, the gesture was deeply personal.

“So how can anyone say he is not my father? How can people say there is a problem between us?”

“I Was Told To Leave The Office”

Chivayo also described an encounter inside President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s office, which he said reflected the level of respect between the country’s leadership.

“One time I was in President Mnangagwa’s office and the secretary announced that Vice President Chiwenga is here,” he said.

“I was told, ‘General Chiwenga is here, get out of my office.’”

He said his meeting was immediately cut short.

“The issue that I had come with, I was told that it would be addressed another day.”

Chivayo explained that the decision was based on protocol and respect.

“There was no way the Vice President would remain outside while I was in the office.”

He added:

“I was chased out of that office.”

Chivayo said the moment reinforced his belief that there is no division between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.

“Because they are one close family. But the internet tries to divide them and say there are factions… there’s nothing like that. That is lies.”

Unity Message Reaffirmed

Chivayo maintained that his experiences with both President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Vice President Constantino Chiwenga reflect a leadership that operates as a close unit, despite persistent claims to the contrary.

“What people see on the internet is not the reality,” he said.

“They are very close. They are one family.”

His remarks come amid ongoing speculation on social media about divisions within the ruling party, claims he firmly dismissed as false.