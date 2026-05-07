MNANGAGWA CRACKS THE WHIP AS CHIWENGA ROW EXPLODES!”



Zimbabwe’s सत war has burst into the open, with Emmerson Mnangagwa tightening his grip and sending a blunt warning to dissenters inside government: fall in line or get out.





Attorney-General Virginia Mabiza has effectively drawn a red line, declaring that ministers, deputies and even vice-presidents must publicly back cabinet decisions or resign or face the sack. The message is widely seen as targeting Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, whose recent biblical swipe likening power-hungry leaders to King Hezekiah has rattled the establishment.





At the heart of the storm is Mnangagwa’s controversial push to extend his rule to 2030, fuelling an escalating Zanu PF succession battle.





With constitutional changes looming and tensions spiralling, insiders say the gloves are off, turning a simmering rivalry into a full-blown political confrontation with echoes of past power struggles.