Mnangagwa rejects 2028 elections delay

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has signaled that Zimbabwe’s 2028 general elections will go ahead as constitutionally scheduled, pushing back against a strong lobby within Zanu-PF to postpone the polls to 2030 or beyond.

Some of Mnangagwa’s political allies, led by Local Government Minister Daniel Garwe, had openly declared that the 2028 elections would not take place, arguing for an extended term.

However, addressing the ongoing Zanu-PF Central Committee meeting at the party’s headquarters in Harare, Mnangagwa underscored the need for the ruling party to prepare for elections within the constitutional timeframe.

“It is important that we introspect as a party of the bigger picture that we must win the 2028 harmonised elections,” Mnangagwa said. “The Central Committee must have robust and frank discussions to foster solutions in unity to realise our common vision. We must therefore do our best to foster strategies of shaping our country.”

His remarks are being interpreted as a firm directive that Zanu-PF must shift focus from internal debates over term extensions to consolidating electoral strategies ahead of 2028.