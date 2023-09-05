Mnangagwa says foreigners tried to ‘sponsor mayhem’

Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who was sworn in earlier after winning a disputed poll, has accused outsiders of trying to sponsor mayhem during the elections.

He took the oath in front of the chief justice, and to cheers from thousands of supporters.

The main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change boycotted the ceremony. It has called for fresh elections, describing President Mnangagwa’s win as a gigantic fraud.

But the presence of South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa was an endorsement despite regional criticism of the poll.

Mr Mnangagwa pledged to transform the living standards of the poor and to uphold the constitution.

His greatest challenge will be to unite a divided country.