Police have summoned me for taking Lungu to Church – Ndola mayor

Ndola mayor Jones Kaliati said yesterday that he is reporting himself to the police today after he was summoned last week for allegedly taking former president Edgar Lungu to worship at Jesus Rock of Ages Church in Chifubu township.

And PF secretary general Raphael Nakachinda disclosed that police officers and officers from the Office of the President, Special Division were under pressure to question and arrest the pastor who hosted Lungu.

Kaliati said police have…