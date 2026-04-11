President Emmerson Mnangagwa Splits Agriculture Ministry, Announces New Cabinet Appointments

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has restructured the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, splitting it into two separate portfolios with immediate effect.

The move results in the creation of the Ministry of Lands and Rural Development, and the Ministry of Agriculture, Mechanisation and Water Resources Development.

New Appointments Announced

Following the restructuring, Vangelis Haritatos has been appointed Minister of Lands and Rural Development.

Meanwhile, Anxious Masuka will now head the Ministry of Agriculture, Mechanisation and Water Resources Development.

The appointments and reassignments take effect immediately.

Constitutional Mandate

According to the official statement, the changes were made in line with Subsection 1 of Section 104 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, which empowers the President to appoint ministers and assign their portfolios.

Government Aims to Improve Efficiency

The restructuring is expected to streamline operations within the agriculture and rural development sectors, allowing for more focused policy implementation and improved service delivery.

By separating land and rural development issues from agriculture and water resources, Government is likely aiming to enhance coordination and accelerate progress in both critical areas of the economy.

Here is the statement in its entirety:

“Following a review of the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries and Rural Development portfolio, His Excellency the President, Cde. Dr. Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa notifies that the Ministry has been divided into two separate portfolios as follows:

a) Ministry of Lands and Rural Development

b) Ministry of Agriculture, Mechanisation and Water Resources Development

Consequently, in terms of Subsection 1 of Section 104 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, His Excellency the President, Cde. Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has made the following appointment and re-assignment:

a) Hon. V.P. Haritatos, M.P. : Minister of Lands and Rural Development.

b) Hon. A.J. Masuka, M.P. : Minister of Agriculture, Mechanisation and Water Resources Development.

The appointment and re-assignment are with immediate effect.”