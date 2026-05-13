MNANGAGWA’S TERM EXTENSION PLAN SPARKS REGIONAL PANIC



A discreet visit by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s private Precabe Farm in Kwekwe has ignited fresh speculation that regional leaders are deeply alarmed by Zimbabwe’s escalating constitutional showdown.





The closed-door meeting, held on 3 May, has triggered intense scrutiny across Southern Africa as Harare moves closer to debating Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3, a controversial proposal critics say could dramatically reshape Zimbabwe’s political future.





The bill, expected before Parliament this month, would extend presidential and parliamentary terms from five years to seven and scrap the direct election of the president, handing that power instead to Members of Parliament acting as an electoral college.





Opponents warn the move risks pushing Zimbabwe into a full-blown constitutional crisis.



At the centre of the storm is Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, widely seen as a key figure in the country’s post-2028 succession battle. Yet insiders insist the dispute is no longer simply about who succeeds Mnangagwa but whether any sitting leader should be allowed to rewrite succession rules while still in office.





Significantly, Chiwenga has avoided publicly campaigning for power, a silence many observers now interpret as an attempt to position himself as a defender of constitutional order rather than an open challenger.





The stakes extend far beyond Zimbabwe’s borders.



Pretoria has traditionally favoured “quiet diplomacy” on Zimbabwe, but analysts say South Africa fears that political turmoil in Harare could unleash economic shockwaves, damage investor confidence, weaken SADC credibility and trigger fresh migration pressures into South Africa.





Reports that Ramaphosa privately urged Mnangagwa to delay or abandon the amendment have added to growing regional anxiety.





The presence of politically connected business figures during the visit has further fuelled allegations that powerful elite networks are shaping Zimbabwe’s constitutional future behind closed doors.





With Parliament preparing for a decisive vote, Zimbabwe now faces a stark choice: defend constitutional limits on power or risk plunging the nation into a dangerous succession crisis with regional consequences.-Boldtruth