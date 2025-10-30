⬆️ BREAKING | Mob Destroys Property After Coffin Discovery in Mpika



A violent mob has ransacked and set fire to property belonging to a prominent businessman in Mpika District, Muchinga Province, after a mysterious coffin was reportedly discovered at his residence near the Lake Oil station area.





Eyewitnesses say the crowd descended on the home Wednesday, pelting the property with stones before breaking through the main gate. In images captured by photojournalist Lazarous Kaunda, vehicles are seen scorched and destroyed, windows shattered, and furniture strewn across the compound.





Charred debris and a trail of smoke mark what appears to have been a fierce confrontation between residents and security officers.





The mob accused the businessman of undisclosed “ritual activity,” though no evidence has been confirmed. Police sources say officers were later deployed to the scene to disperse the crowd and secure the property, but tension remains high in the area.





As of this report, the Zambia Police Service has not issued an official statement on the incident, and the circumstances surrounding the coffin’s discovery remain unclear.





Authorities are expected to open investigations into both the alleged discovery and the subsequent destruction of property.



© The People’s Brief | Ollus R. Ndomu